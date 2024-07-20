Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 125,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

V stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.46. 6,552,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

