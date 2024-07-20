Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

