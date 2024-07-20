Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 10,308 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.