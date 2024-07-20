Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,753,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 5,571,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

