Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,294 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

