Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,812,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
