Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.69. 4,178,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

