Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 440.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 962,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,023. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.