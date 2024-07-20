Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,561,000 after buying an additional 639,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.08. 3,310,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

