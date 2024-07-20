Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.19. The stock had a trading volume of 973,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,075. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

