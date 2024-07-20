Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,040,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 442,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 356,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.15. 79,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

