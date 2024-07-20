Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 8,240,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

