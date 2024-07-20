Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 299 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,815,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,936. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.