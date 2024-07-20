Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 413 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.61. 3,462,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,206. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

