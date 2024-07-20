Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 444 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

