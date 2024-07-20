Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,735 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,833,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 617,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,562,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,301,563. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

