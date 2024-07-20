Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 770 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.7 %

AXP stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $242.38. 5,661,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,191. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

