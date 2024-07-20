Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 903 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.