Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $159,320.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 34.5% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 524,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

