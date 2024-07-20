Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,983,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 790,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.89. 2,284,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,983. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

