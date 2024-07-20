Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $13.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 224,152 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $115,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

