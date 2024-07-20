Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $13.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 224,152 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
