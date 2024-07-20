eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

