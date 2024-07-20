Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.05

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.05 and traded as high as C$26.42. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 228,800 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

