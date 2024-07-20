Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.70

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $22.40. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

