Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.30. 1,283,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,734. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

