Ergo Price Down 4.9% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $513,410.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,896.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.93 or 0.00591848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00109638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00244417 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00071257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,483,140 coins and its circulating supply is 76,483,524 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

