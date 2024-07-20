ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.