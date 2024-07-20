EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 8.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 84,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 59,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

EVEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

