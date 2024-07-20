Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.