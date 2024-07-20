Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 2,361,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,540,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.