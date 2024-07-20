Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,098 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,989 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 1,412,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.