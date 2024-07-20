Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,463. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

