Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.22 and last traded at $118.89. Approximately 2,285,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,704,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

The company has a market cap of $457.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

