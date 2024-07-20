Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Up 0.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 16,457,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 109,791,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

