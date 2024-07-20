Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Down 1.4%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as £160.30 ($207.88) and last traded at £160.30 ($207.88). 43,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 78,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at £162.60 ($210.87).

Ferguson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £160.64. The firm has a market cap of £32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,711.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.