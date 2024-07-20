Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 174.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
