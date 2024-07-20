Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 174.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on the stock.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

About Fevertree Drinks

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 966 ($12.53) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 947 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,445 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,075.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,082.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7,430.77, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.