First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,551 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.9 %

SCWX stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

