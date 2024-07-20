First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 213,240 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $18,583,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Driven Brands by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.27 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

