First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 12,300 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,207,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 258,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

