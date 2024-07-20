First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Park-Ohio worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 0.0 %

PKOH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $26,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,802 shares of company stock worth $507,252. Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.