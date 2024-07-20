First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

