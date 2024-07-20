First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $43.72 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $98.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.