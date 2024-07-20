First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $4,775,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.4 %

SKY opened at $75.88 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

