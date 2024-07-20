First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 62.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tile Shop

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,217,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,547,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 988,266 shares of company stock worth $6,618,433. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

