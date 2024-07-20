First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sonos worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.82 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,762 shares of company stock worth $1,612,771 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

