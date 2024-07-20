First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Plexus worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

Plexus stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.