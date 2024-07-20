First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 72,469 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,469 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

