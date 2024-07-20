First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.15

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and traded as high as $42.01. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 22,996 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
