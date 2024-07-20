First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.15

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and traded as high as $42.01. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 22,996 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

