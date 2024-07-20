First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

