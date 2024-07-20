First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2581 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.