First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2581 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( NASDAQ:FTAG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.62% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

